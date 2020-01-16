Sky Sports pundit urges Tottenham to push for struggling PL striker rather than Llorente

Will Tottenham Hotspur add a striker to their ranks this month?

Darren Bent has urged Tottenham to push for the signing of Bournemouth striker Callum Wilson this month as he also claimed that he would 'want to make the move'.

The Sky Sports pundit feels that Spurs shouldn't re-sign Fernando Llorente because there are better options out there for manager Jose Mourinho.

During these past 12 months, Wilson, who hasn't scored a Premier League goal since September, was linked with Chelsea but they have now seemingly opted against pushing for his signature, as reported by Sky Sports.

Harry Kane's long-term injury has hit Tottenham hard and there are questions being asked as to whether they should dip into the market to replace their main man.

Speaking to The Transfer Show on Sky Sports (14/01/20 at 7:45 pm), Bent thinks that Wilson is the answer for Spurs and he is a player who would fancy his chances at the North London club.

"Llorente he knows the club, he struggled a little bit with form because he was inconsistent with the game time he was getting, so you could never get the best of him," Bent told Sky Sports.

"But they have to go out and buy somebody. I thought Danny Ings maybe. But that was going to cost a lot of money, especially with the way Southampton are going, you wouldn't be able to get him.

"I looked at Callum Wilson as well. That was maybe another option. He would perhaps want to make the move. I know Bournemouth are in the relegation zone, but you think he would probably look at that and go 'you know I fancy my chances of getting myself in there and getting some game time'."

Lucas Moura and Heung-Min Son are the players who are replacing Kane up top, but will they be able to last these coming months with either of those two up top?

Troy Parrott is another youngster, and bonafide striker, who Mourinho can play, but during these past few weeks, he hasn't been used, especially during Tottenham's FA Cup games.

Whilst Spurs will be keen to win a trophy under Mourinho, their main target is to finish in the top-four once again because securing Champions League football is paramount from a financial aspect.