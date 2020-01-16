Get to know Sian Brooke: Good Omens actress is a veteran of Sherlock

Good Omens has arrived on the BBC with fans pointing out plenty of familiar faces.

After making its debut on the streaming service Amazon Prime Video, Terry Pratchett and Neil Gaiman's Good Omens has finally made its way onto terrestrial TV with the BBC.

The first episode of the charmingly bizarre series made its way onto our screens on Wednesday, January 15th with a hugely impressive cast leading the way.

While David Tennant and Michael Sheen absolutely steal the show, fans spent most of the first episode picking out notable faces they've seen elsewhere.

One such familiar face was that of Sian Brooke but where will fans recognise the 40-year-old actress from?

The story of Good Omens episode 1

Good Omens begins in truly bizarre fashion.

With the end of times predicted for the not-too-distant future, it is up to angel Arizaphale (Michael Sheen) and demon Crowley (David Tennant) to put their differing natures aside to keep the Antichrist from rising to power as they've grown quite accustomed to the comforts of human living.

Despite there being an elaborate plan for the Antichrist to wind up in the family of a powerful US politician, mistakes are made at the satanic nunnery and the son of satan is instead given to a bog-standard working-class couple.

Introducing Sian Brooke in Good Omens

It is the mother in this working-class couple who fans have quickly identified as 40-year-old actress Sian Brooke.

In Good Omens, Sian Brooke plays Deirdre Young and is given the unexpected task of trying to bring up the Antichrist, Adam, as a well-rounded child which is something that proves to be quite the challenge as the series progresses.

What else has Sian Brooke been in?

Sian Brooke's acting career began at the Lichfield Youth Theatre at the age of 11 before she moved on to the National Youth Theatre and eventually the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art (RADA) from which she graduated in 2002.

Originally born Sian Phillips, she chose Brooke as a stage name to avoid confusing herself with an actress of the same name.

Her first major role came in 2002 in the US TV series version of Dinotopia, not to be confused with the mini-series featuring David Thewlis that came out in the same year.

Since then, Brooke has gone on to appear in over 30 films and TV series with the most prominent being BBC One's Sherlock where she played the sinister sister Eurus Holmes in the fourth series.

Other major roles in her career have included 2018 series The Terror, 2015's Not Safe for Work and 2007's Meadowlands.

More on Sian Brooke's previous can be found on IMDb.

Good Omens continues on BBC Two on Wednesday, January 22nd at 9pm. If you can't wait that long for the next episode, however, the whole series is available to stream on Amazon Prime Video.