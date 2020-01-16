'Highly-inflated': Sam Allardyce claims £45 million Everton signing wasn't worth his value

Everton supporters will be hoping Carlo Ancelotti can use his contacts to lure some big-name players to Goodison Park.

Sam Allardyce has claimed that Gylfi Sigurdsson wasn't worth the value that Everton signed him for as he thinks that his former club had to pay 'highly-inflated' prices for players because 'everybody knew' the money that was being pumped into the club.

Everton secured Sigurdsson's signature in 2017 when then Toffees boss Ronald Koeman saw the club pay Swansea £45 million for his services, as reported by BBC Sport.

Allardyce worked with Sigurdsson during his brief time at Goodison Park, as the Everton playmaker has been well out-of-form during this campaign.

Speaking to The Alan Brazil Sports Breakfast Show on TalkSport (15/01/20 at 6:25 am), Allardyce gave an insight into the problems Everton face in paying fees for players they want in the market.

"There were a lot of players that you wanted to get and the price you were quoted, because you were Everton, was far too great," Allardyce told TalkSport.

"You had to resist that because everybody knew that there was money being injected into Everton that the price was inflated. Gylfi Sigurdsson ended up at £45 million. In all fairness to Gylfi, he is a very good player but not at that value.

"And that was the sort of thing you were facing because of the money that was being pumped into Everton. The price you were enquired about was highly-inflated."

Initially, Sigurdsson was a strong purchase by the club and he did, at times, showcase his worth and carry the team in the middle of the park.

But it is fair to say, that he has had too many dips, and during this campaign, the Iceland international has been well off it and is struggling at the wrong time at the club.

He has entered his 30's, Everton are set for yet another re-build, and it is those at his age, with his price tag that tend to be targetted and shipped out.