Sale of £33m Liverpool target is reportedly 'inevitable' - unless he improves fast

Premier League leaders Liverpool have been tipped to rescue Federico Bernardeschi from his Juventus struggles.

Juventus have made it clear that Federico Bernardeschi is playing for his future in Turin with a summer exit 'inevitable' if the Liverpool-linked winger does not improve quickly under Maurizio Sarri, as reported by Calciomercato.

Back in the summer of 2017, Bernardeschi followed in the footsteps of the legendary Roberto Di Baggio by completing a contentious £33 million move from Fiorentina to their bitter rivals Juventus.

But, after almost three years in Turin, the 25-year-old has gone from a potential superstar-in-waiting to a seldom-seen squad player, having slipped behind Paulo Dybala, Douglas Costa, Aaron Ramsey and co in the pecking order since Sarri returned to Italian shores.

Bernardeschi, whose best position remains a mystery, has started just nine Serie A games all season with the former Chelsea boss criticising his end product, or lack thereof, in typically brutal fashion.

"Does he hold the ball too much? A little bit of a bit of vision is missing,” Sarri said.

Liverpool have been linked, via Calciomercato, and unless Bernardeschi puts his prolonged period of anonymity behind him, it seems that a move away from Turin will be on the cards.

Reports from Italy suggest that he has until the end of the season to prove himself to Sarri. Fail, and an exit is ‘inevitable’.

Juventus were even willing to cash in this month but they are yet to receive an adequate offer for an explosive winger who has stagnated alarmingly over the last few months.

