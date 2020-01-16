Report: Wolves expected to sign £15k-a-week striker in a matter of days, Mendes involved

Wolverhampton Wanderers are reportedly closing in on Leonardo Campana.

According to Primicias in Ecuador, Wolverhampton Wanderers are closing in on the signing of Barcelona SC striker Leonardo Campana.

It's claimed that the deal will go through on Monday, with Wolves paying the striker around $1million-a-year, which works out at around £15,000-a-week.

There is no word on the fee Wolves are paying, but Jorge Mendes has allegedly played a key role in taking the teenager from Ecuador to Molineux.

Campana will be viewed as one for the future, but at least provides some more depth in a Wolves attack than can be heavily reliant on Raul Jimenez.

Campana, 19, is already playing first-team football for Barcelona SC, and has recorded four goals and three assists in 21 games for them.

With Ecuador's Under-20's, Campana has scored six times in 17 games, whilst he's also notched one goal in four games for Ecuador's Under-23's and has made his senior international debut.

Wolves will be hoping that Campana becomes a real star in the future, and this move shows that they're casting their net far and wide in the search of talent for the coming years.