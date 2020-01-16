Report: What Liverpool have told player’s agent about January plan

Liverpool winger Xherdan Shaqiri has been linked with AS Roma.

According to The Mirror, Liverpool have told Xherdan Shaqiri’s agent that the winger will not leave the club in the January transfer window.

The report has claimed that Italian giants AS Roma want to sign Shaqiri on loan from Liverpool this month, with a view to a permanent move.

However, the Reds have told the former Stoke City winger’s agent that the 28-year-old will not be allowed to leave the Reds in the middle of the campaign, according to the report.

Liverpool struggles

Shaqiri has struggled to play regular first-team football for Liverpool since he joined from Stoke in the summer of 2018.

According to WhoScored, the 28-year-old made 11 starts and 13 substitute appearances in the Premier League for the Reds last season, scoring six goals and providing three assists in the process, and the winger also played 176 minutes in the Champions League.

So far this campaign, Shaqiri has made two starts and four substitute appearances in the league for the Merseyside outfit, and has played just three minutes in the Champions League, according to WhoScored.

Understandable Liverpool stance

Given that Liverpool are aiming to win the Premier League title this season and also competing in the Champions League, one can understand why manager Jurgen Klopp does not want to lose Shaqiri.

After all, the Reds need a big squad to account for injury problems and dip in form of players.