Report: What Liverpool have told player’s agent about January plan

Subhankar Mondal
(THE SUN OUT, THE SUN ON SUNDAY OUT) Joe Gomez with Virgil van Dijk and Xherdan Shaqiri of Liverpool during a training session at Melwood Training Ground on December 24, 2019 in Liverpool,...
Liverpool winger Xherdan Shaqiri has been linked with AS Roma.

(THE SUN OUT, THE SUN ON SUNDAY OUT) Xherdan Shaqiri of Liverpool during a training session at Melwood Training Ground on January 07, 2020 in Liverpool, England.

According to The Mirror, Liverpool have told Xherdan Shaqiri’s agent that the winger will not leave the club in the January transfer window.

The report has claimed that Italian giants AS Roma want to sign Shaqiri on loan from Liverpool this month, with a view to a permanent move.

However, the Reds have told the former Stoke City winger’s agent that the 28-year-old will not be allowed to leave the Reds in the middle of the campaign, according to the report.

 

Liverpool struggles

Shaqiri has struggled to play regular first-team football for Liverpool since he joined from Stoke in the summer of 2018.

According to WhoScored, the 28-year-old made 11 starts and 13 substitute appearances in the Premier League for the Reds last season, scoring six goals and providing three assists in the process, and the winger also played 176 minutes in the Champions League.

So far this campaign, Shaqiri has made two starts and four substitute appearances in the league for the Merseyside outfit, and has played just three minutes in the Champions League, according to WhoScored.

Understandable Liverpool stance

Given that Liverpool are aiming to win the Premier League title this season and also competing in the Champions League, one can understand why manager Jurgen Klopp does not want to lose Shaqiri.

After all, the Reds need a big squad to account for injury problems and dip in form of players.

Liverpool midfielder Xherdan Shaqiri battles with Tottenham midfielder Erik Lamela during the Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium,...

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

