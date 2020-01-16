Report: West Ham's attention could now turn to signing £7m man, after Randolph's arrival

West Ham United are still said to be interested in Stoke City's Joe Allen, with David Moyes now focusing on making an addition in midfield.

According to the Guardian, West Ham United’s attention could now turn to signing a midfielder - with Joe Allen in their sights.

West Ham made their first addition of the January transfer window yesterday, after they snapped up Darren Randolph from Stoke City.

David Moyes wants further recruits though, with midfield a big area of concern.

West Ham did try and bring in Gedson Fernandes from Benfica, but the Portuguese international decided to move to Tottenham Hotspur instead.

West Ham are now looking at alternative targets, and Allen is said to be back on their radar.

The Stoke midfielder has been linked with a move to the London Stadium for some time, but a transfer is yet to materialise.

West Ham could focus on bringing him in next though, as Moyes looks to strengthen his options.

The Telegraph claim that it would cost West Ham £7 million to bring Allen in from the Potters, and they may want to carefully consider the transfer.

West Ham fans have suggested that going for Allen shows a real lack of ambition.

And there are big question marks over whether the Welsh international would actually be a player who could take them to the next level.