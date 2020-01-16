Report: West Ham want to player whose career was 'in danger' according to Allardyce

West Ham United are said to be interested in snapping up Chelsea's Ross Barkley on loan.

West Ham are on the hunt for additions in midfield, and Barkley has appeared on David Moyes’s side’s radar.

The England international has struggled for game time at Chelsea this season, and there is a belief that he could be available.

Moyes was the manager who gave Barkley his first chance in senior football at Everton, and the Scot now wants a reunion with Barkley.

If Barkley was to join West Ham he would arrive with a point to prove.

The playmaker’s career has stalled since he moved to Chelsea, with the switch not working out as expected.

Indeed, former West Ham boss Sam Allardyce was very critical of Barkley for taking the move to Stamford Bridge, and may feel that he has been proven right.

"It’s all about this money thing. 'Everton, my boyhood club aren’t offering enough money'. His agent is probably saying that he can get more money elsewhere," Allardyce said to TalkSPORT back in 2017.

"A move to Tottenham I believe broke down due to the money. He’s left in limbo and he’s putting his career in severe danger here. He needs to get back to playing football."

If Barkley was to join West Ham he may have more chance of playing regularly.

Moyes’s side aren’t blessed with a wealth of creative midfielders, and he could well be eyed up as a partner to Mark Noble and Declan Rice in Moyes’s side.