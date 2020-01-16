Report: Watford want to re-sign £17m star as West Ham join race

Ashley Young will reportedly be offered a Premier League stay with West Ham or Watford when his Manchester United contract expires.

West Ham United are interested in offering Ashley Young a fresh start away from Manchester United, according to ESPN, with Watford keen to bring the veteran winger back to Vicarage Road.

The future of the long-serving 34-year-old has been the subject of much speculation in recent weeks with Young’s Old Trafford contract due to expire at the end of the season.

But the former England international, who has spent nine years at United, has seen a dream move to Inter Milan collapse with Antonio Conte’s Serie A challengers on the verge of signing Leonardo Spinazzola from Roma instead.

Understandably, a player who has won five trophies in the north west is hoping to stay at the top of the European game and it remains to be seen whether he would be willing to take a step down to join the likes of West Ham or Watford.

Young played alongside Hammers boss David Moyes during those dark days at Old Trafford in 2013/14. But West Ham supporters might be concerned about the prospect of another over-the-hill 30-something, having watched on in horror as Pablo Zabaleta, Alvaro Arbeloa, Carlos Sanchez and co laboured around the London Stadium pitch.

The chance to return to where it all began could hold more appeal to Young, however, with Watford also expressing an interest.

It was at Vicarage Road where Young made his first-team debut in 2003. He helped The Hornets seal promotion to the Premier League in 2006 and, after proving his worth in the top flight, eventually sealed a £17 million move to Man United via a stunning spell at Aston Villa.

“I still do know a few (at Watford) and I’ve still got friends who work there,” the winger-turned-full-back told talkSPORT in 2017. “I talk to them now and again and see how things are going.

“I love going back there. I was there from when I was 10 to 21. It is where I plied my trade as a kid and I learned the game in my early years so it is always nice to go back there.”