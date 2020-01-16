Report: 2 Premier League rivals, 1 European giant keen on Liverpool target Sandro Tonali

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp reportedly likes the Anfield linked midfielder "very much" and sees him as a good fit for the Reds.

A player who Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp "likes very much" is reportedly now also on the radar of two fellow Premier League sides and a fellow Champions League team.

The Reds have been linked with Brescia midfielder Sandro Tonali, one of the most highly rated youngsters in Europe.

Indeed, Brescia president Massimo Cellino last January confirmed that Liverpool were interested in the teenage prodigy's services.

He told the Corriere dello Sport: “Yes, Roma have asked me about Tonali... Liverpool also contacted me a little while ago."

According to Alfredo Pedulla, Liverpool remain in the hunt for the 19-year-old as are Paris Saint-Germain, Manchester United and Manchester City.

However, while last season Tonali was believed to be worth €35million (£30million), now nothing less than €50million (£42.7million) would be considered for the youngster.

Pedulla's website claims that Juve have leapfrogged Inter Milan as Italy's frontrunners for Tonali and is seen as crucial for the Bianconeri to bring the average age of their squad down.

However, Tonali's profile is "liked very much by Klopp for Liverpool, and by the two Manchester sides, with scouts unleashed for months and months on this front".

Despite his young age, Tonali has already made 72 appearances for Brescia, scoring six goals and claiming 11 assists, while also winning three Italy senior caps (Transfermarkt).

In October, Tonali was quoted by Goal.com as saying: "They compare me with Pirlo because of the hair, I should get it cut!

"Pirlo is unreachable. Like [Steven] Gerrard, who is the most dynamic, or [Luka] Modric, who is unique in his style. I see more of myself in [Gennaro] Gattuso."