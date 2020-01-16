Quick links

Report suggests club open to player exit, Leeds want him, but there’s a problem

Watford players inspect the pitch ahead of the Premier League match between Sheffield United and Watford FC at Bramall Lane on December 26, 2019 in Sheffield, United Kingdom.
Leeds United have been linked with Watford striker Andre Gray.

Andre Gray of Watford inspects the pitch ahead of the Premier League match between Sheffield United and Watford FC at Bramall Lane on December 26, 2019 in Sheffield, United Kingdom.

According to Leeds Live, Leeds United are interested in signing Andre Gray from Watford in the January transfer window.

It has been suggested that Premier League outfit Watford are open to letting Gray leave this month, but the wages of the 28-year-old striker are “astronomical” and will cause a problem.

According to Spotrac.com, the former Brentford and Burnley striker is earning £70,000 per week as salary at Watford.

 

Stats

Gray joined Watford from Burnley in the summer of 2017 for a transfer fee reported by BBC Sport to be worth £18.5 million.

According to WhoScored, the Englishman has made seven starts and 11 substitute appearances in the Premier League for the Hornets so far this season, scoring two goals in the process.

Nigel Pearson the manager

During the 2018-19 campaign, the striker scored seven goals and provided two assists in 1362 minutes of Premier League football for Watford, while in 2017-18, he scored five goals and provided two assists in 1499 minutes in the league, according to WhoScored.

Back in 2015-16, Gary scored 23 goals and provided eight assists in 41 Championship appearances for Burnley, according to WhoScored.

Andre Gray of Watford during the Premier League match between Sheffield United and Watford FC at Bramall Lane on December 26, 2019 in Sheffield, United Kingdom.

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

