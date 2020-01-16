Report suggests £2m Celtic deal has hit late signing, club claim situation 'impossible to know'

Celtic's move for Ismaila Soro has allegedly hit a late snag.

According to the Daily Record, Celtic's £2million deal to sign Bnei Yehuda midfielder Ismaila Soro has hit a late snag.

It's suggested that Celtic have agreed terms with the Israeli side, and Soro was expected to make the move after Bnei Yehuda's 1-0 win over Hapoel Afula on Wednesday.

However, it's claimed that Soro's representatives hold a percentage of the player's rights, and are now in a stand-off with the club about how much money they will receive once the move goes through.

That means the deal is stalling for now, with Celtic left hoping that all parties can come to some sort of resolution in the near future, so Soro can start his Bhoys career sooner rather than later.

Bnei Yehuda have added that it is 'impossible to know' whether Soro will be in their squad to face Hapoel Kfar Saba on Monday night, as this strange situation rolls on.

Soro, 21, has caught Celtic's eye over in Israel, and with the help of Dudu Dahan, they looked set to beat Genk to his signature, with Bnei Yehuda boss Elisha Levy claiming this week that a deal was close to being done.

Potentially an heir to Scott Brown, Soro is a diminutive but all-action midfielder, and he has impressed in Israel after prior spells in Moldova and Belarus.

Hopefully these issues are resolved quickly, but Celtic are left waiting for now, having been hoping to announce Soro as their second January signing this week.