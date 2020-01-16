Quick links

Report: Star West Ham sold six months ago moves again, set to become club's record buy

Javier Chicharito Hernandez of West Ham United during Training at Rush Green on August 30, 2018 in Romford, England.
West Ham United offloaded Javier Hernandez to Sevilla in the summer, but it seems that they didn't maximise his value.

Javier Chicharito Hernandez of West Ham United during Training at Rush Green on August 30, 2018 in Romford, England.

According to Goal, Sevilla are set to make a ‘solid profit’ on Javier Hernandez, just six months after signing him from West Ham United.

Sevilla bought Hernandez for £6.8 million in the summer, and they are now set to offload him to LA Galaxy for £10 million.

 

That represents a decent transfer for the Spanish club, even if Hernandez hasn’t made much impact on the pitch.

It may also suggest that West Ham didn’t get the best deal for the Mexican international when he was sold.

Hernandez’s form at Sevilla suggests that West Ham made the right move by getting rid of him, but it seems that they didn’t manage to maximise his value.

Javier Hernandez Chicharito during the friendly match between West Ham United and SCO Angers on August 3, 2018 in Grodig, Austria.

The Hammers may now have some regrets over the deal they struck six months ago, with the experienced forward set to move to MLS.

Hernandez will become LA Galaxy’s record signing when he does sign, and he should have the capabilities to be a frequent scorer in America.

John is a sports journalism graduate from Staffordshire University. He is a huge football fan and a minute-by-minute writer for UEFA.com, as well as being a freelance writer for Sports New Media. John has also seen his work been published by the likes of The Guardian, World Soccer and Shoot Magazine over the course of his bourgeoning journalism career so far. He has a particular expertise in all things to do with the Football League – and is a passionate Peterborough United fan.

