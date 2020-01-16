Report: Star West Ham sold six months ago moves again, set to become club's record buy

West Ham United offloaded Javier Hernandez to Sevilla in the summer, but it seems that they didn't maximise his value.

According to Goal, Sevilla are set to make a ‘solid profit’ on Javier Hernandez, just six months after signing him from West Ham United.

Sevilla bought Hernandez for £6.8 million in the summer, and they are now set to offload him to LA Galaxy for £10 million.

That represents a decent transfer for the Spanish club, even if Hernandez hasn’t made much impact on the pitch.

It may also suggest that West Ham didn’t get the best deal for the Mexican international when he was sold.

Hernandez’s form at Sevilla suggests that West Ham made the right move by getting rid of him, but it seems that they didn’t manage to maximise his value.

The Hammers may now have some regrets over the deal they struck six months ago, with the experienced forward set to move to MLS.

Hernandez will become LA Galaxy’s record signing when he does sign, and he should have the capabilities to be a frequent scorer in America.