Report: Record-breaking player responds to West Ham United interest

Dries Mertens of Napoli celebrates with Elseid Hysaj and Piotr Zielinski after the goal of 1-2 during the football Serie A match Us Sassuolo v SSC Napoli at the Mapei Stadium in Reggio...
West Ham United have been linked with Napoli forward Dries Mertens.

Dries Mertens on December 30, 2019 in Naples, Italy.

According to Fcinter1908.it, West Ham United are interested in signing Dries Mertens from Napoli in the January transfer window.

It has been reported that West Ham made an approach for the 32-year-old forward.

The Belgium international has turned down the Hammers, despite his wife being ready to go to London, according to the report.

 

Competition

West Ham are not the only club from the Premier League who are reported to be interested in signing Mertens from Napoli this month.

According to The Express, both Arsenal and Manchester United have enquired about the Belgian, who is available for £10 million in the January transfer window.

Record-breaking player

Mertens is one of the best forwards in Serie A and is a key figure in the current Napoli team.

The Belgian surpassed Diego Maradona’s goals record for Napoli in October after he scored twice against RB Salzburg in the Champions League.

Stats

So far this season, Mertens has made 10 starts and six substitute appearances in Serie A for Napoli, scoring four goals and providing two assists in the process, and he has also scored five goals and providing one assist in six Champions League games, according to WhoScored.

Dejection of Dries Mertens of Napoli after a missed goal during the football Serie A match Us Sassuolo v SSC Napoli at the Mapei Stadium in Reggio Emilia, Italy on December 22, 2019

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

