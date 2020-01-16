Report: Player on verge of £8.5m move to Aston Villa, turned down lucrative offers

Aston Villa reportedly want Mbwana Samatta.

According to Hln.be, Aston Villa are set to sign Mbwana Samatta from Genk in the January transfer window.

It has been reported that Samatta is about to leave Belgian club Genk for Premier League outfit Villa for a transfer fee of €10 million (£8.54 million).

The report has claimed that the 27-year-old striker, who trained with Genk this morning, turned down lucrative offers from clubs in the Middle-East to pursue his dream of playing in the Premier League.

According to Hln.be, Samatta has scored 76 goals and provided 20 assists in 191 games for Genk, and won the league title last season.

Important signing for Aston Villa

With Wesley out injured for the rest of the season, Villa need to sign a replacement striker in the January transfer window, and it seems that manager Dean Smith has identified Samatta as that player.

The Tanzania international striker will have to hit the ground running at the Villans, who are in danger of getting relegated to the Championship at the end of the season.