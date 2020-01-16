Quick links

Report: Player on verge of £8.5m move to Aston Villa, turned down lucrative offers

(BILD ZEITUNG OUT) Mbwana Ally Samatta of KRC Genk and Kingsley Ehizibue of 1. FC Koeln battle for the ball during a friendly match between 1. FC Koeln and KRC Genk on January 10, 2020 in...
Aston Villa reportedly want Mbwana Samatta.

According to Hln.be, Aston Villa are set to sign Mbwana Samatta from Genk in the January transfer window.

It has been reported that Samatta is about to leave Belgian club Genk for Premier League outfit Villa for a transfer fee of €10 million (£8.54 million).

The report has claimed that the 27-year-old striker, who trained with Genk this morning, turned down lucrative offers from clubs in the Middle-East to pursue his dream of playing in the Premier League.

According to Hln.be, Samatta has scored 76 goals and provided 20 assists in 191 games for Genk, and won the league title last season.

 

Important signing for Aston Villa

With Wesley out injured for the rest of the season, Villa need to sign a replacement striker in the January transfer window, and it seems that manager Dean Smith has identified Samatta as that player.

The Tanzania international striker will have to hit the ground running at the Villans, who are in danger of getting relegated to the Championship at the end of the season.

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

