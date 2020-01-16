Report: Nottingham Forest contact PL club over player Sheffield Wednesday also want

Nottingham Forest and Sheffield Wednesday are reportedly interested in Crystal Palace striker Connor Wickham.

According to The London Evening Standard, Nottingham Forest have enquired about Sheffield Wednesday target and Crystal Palace striker Connor Wickham.

It has been reported that Forest are looking at alternatives after Arsenal decided that Eddie Nketiah will not leave on loan in the January transfer window.

The Championship club have "checked in with” Premier League outfit Palace over a possible transfer for Wickham, who can also operate as a winger, according to the report.

It has been further claimed that Forest’s Championship rivals Sheffield Wednesday are also interested in the former England Under-21 international.

Stats

According to WhoScored, Wickham has played just 62 minutes in the Premier League for Palace so far this season, scoring one goal and providing one assist in the process.

During the 2018-19 campaign, the striker played just 61 minutes in the league, while back in 2017-18, he scored two goals in 411 minutes of league football for the Eagles, according to WhoScored.

A move to a club in the Championship will be beneficial for Wickham, who needs playing time to regain his form and his confidence.

Meanwhile, TEAMtalk has claimed that Forest are interested in handing Ilyas El Khabchi a contract, with the 21-year-old currently back training with the club’s Under-23 side.