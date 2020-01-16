Report: Nottingham Forest agree deal to sign Barcelona youngster with £20m release-clause

Marcus McGuane is reportedly set to return to England with Championship chasers Nottingham Forest, two years after leaving Arsenal for La Liga.

Nottingham Forest have reached an agreement with Barcelona over the signing of highly-rated Londoner Marcus McGuane, according to Noorhollands Dagblad.

In an era where young Englishman are willing to take the plunge in order to make a name for themselves on the continent, from Jadon Sancho to Ademola Lookman, Reece Oxford to Reiss Nelson, a little-known 20-year-old opted to follow in the footsteps of Cesc Fabregas, Alex Hleb and Thierry Henry in January 2018.

After making just two first-team appearances for Arsenal, McGuane decided that a chance to hone his considerable talents in the famous La Masia academy was too good to turn down.

As reported by Football London, Barcelona fought off competition from Manchester giants City and United to lure McGuane to the Camp Nou, immediately putting a £20 million release-clause in his contract.

But, as Dani Olmo, Carles Alena and Adama Traore will tell you, breaking into a star-studded Barca first-team is easier said than done. A return home appears to be on the cards two years after he swapped England for Catalonia with reports suggesting that Forest have already come to an agreement with the La Liga champions.

There is still one considerable hurdle to overcome, however.

McGuane was due to spend the entire season on loan at Dutch second tier outfit Telstar and, if that deal is to be broken, compensation must be agreed.

"We don't want to be the only club in the world that lets players walk out the door for free," says Telstar coach Andries Jonker, who worked with the former Arsenal U18 skipper at the Emirates.

A deep-lying midfielder with who caught Barcelona’s eye with his supreme technical ability, a background at two of the most esteemed academies in the European game should have given McGuane the tools he needs to take the City Ground by force.