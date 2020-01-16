Quick links

Report: No Newcastle signings imminent, with £22m transfer set to go down to the wire

John Verrall
Newcastle United boss Steve Bruce has been unable to make any new additions throughout the month of January to date.

According to the Chronicle, Newcastle United are not close to any signings right now, with Ademola Lookman’s deal potentially set to go right down to the wire this month.

Newcastle want to sign Lookman, but at the moment are struggling to come to an agreement with RB Leipzig over the winger.

Newcastle would like to take Lookman on loan, but the German side only want to let him go on a permanent deal.

 

The Chronicle now suggest that the deal could be one which goes down to the last week.

Lookman has been used infrequently by Leipzig this season, and if they cannot find a place for him by the end of the month, Newcastle may still have a chance of landing the £22 million-rated England youth international (Telegraph).

Steve Bruce would surely be delighted by the addition of Lookman, as he is desperate for signings.

However, the news that no Newcastle additions are imminent is sure to cause some concern around St. James’ Park.

Newcastle have generally looked tough to beat this season, but they are not entirely out of trouble yet.

And if they fail to make any new additions this month there are fears that they could get dragged back into a relegation battle.

