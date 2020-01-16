Report: Newcastle have wanted in-form midfielder for years; winger has no interest in joining

Newcastle United are looking for new signings this month.

According to The Chronicle, Newcastle United have been tracking Nice midfielder Wylan Cyprien for two years now – but Cody Gakpo isn't keen on a move to Tyneside.

It's claimed that Newcastle have been interested for some time now, even going back to the Rafael Benitez era at St James' Park.

Reports from the Daily Mail earlier this week suggested that Newcastle have now asked about Cyprien, and this latest line of their long-term admiration backs that up.

Cyprien has starred this season, smashing seven goals and three assists for Nice, and his all-round game would make him a superb addition to the Newcastle midfield.

Additionally, Foot Mercato claim that Newcastle are keen on PSV Eindhoven winger Cody Gakpo, with an £8.5million price tag allegedly on the Dutchman's head.

However, it's added by The Chronicle that Gakpo has no interest in a move to Tyneside, meaning Newcastle fans shouldn't expect to see him arriving any time soon.

The 20-year-old has notched four goals and five assists in the Eredivisie this season, and whilst he could be a player to make an impact from the bench for Newcastle, he seemingly isn't keen.

Cyprien's price tag of £20million means that could be a problem for Newcastle, and whilst the search for new signings goes on, it's unclear whether they'll have any more luck with the Frenchman that with Gakpo.