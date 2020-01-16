Report: Manager makes U-turn over Aston Villa and Nottingham Forest target

Eddie Nketiah will reportedly not join Aston Villa or Nottingham Forest.

According to The Daily Mail, Aston Villa and Nottingham Forest target Eddie Nketiah will not leave his club on loan this month.

Nketiah cut short his loan spell at Leeds United in the Championship and returned to his parent club Arsenal.

The 20-year-old striker struggled for playing time at Leeds, and Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta said that he was planning to send the youngster back out on loan in the January transfer window, as quoted in Football.London.

However, according to The Daily Mail, Arteta has now decided to keep the England Under-21 international striker in his first-team squad for the rest of the campaign.

The report has claimed that Villa, Forest, Sheffield Wednesday and Bristol City all want to sign Nketiah on loan in the January transfer window.

Blow for Aston Villa and Nottingham Forest

Both Villa and Forest could do with a striker this month, especially the Villans, as they will be without Wesley for the rest of the season.

Arsenal’s reported decision to keep hold of Nketiah means that the Villans and the Reds will have to start looking elsewhere for a new striker.