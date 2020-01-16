Quick links

Report: Manager makes U-turn over Aston Villa and Nottingham Forest target

Subhankar Mondal
Eddie Nketiah of Leeds United heads the ball towards goal during the Sky Bet Championship match between Leeds United and Preston North End at Elland Road on December 26, 2019 in Leeds,...
Eddie Nketiah will reportedly not join Aston Villa or Nottingham Forest.

According to The Daily Mail, Aston Villa and Nottingham Forest target Eddie Nketiah will not leave his club on loan this month.

Nketiah cut short his loan spell at Leeds United in the Championship and returned to his parent club Arsenal.

The 20-year-old striker struggled for playing time at Leeds, and Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta said that he was planning to send the youngster back out on loan in the January transfer window, as quoted in Football.London.

 

However, according to The Daily Mail, Arteta has now decided to keep the England Under-21 international striker in his first-team squad for the rest of the campaign.

The report has claimed that Villa, Forest, Sheffield Wednesday and Bristol City all want to sign Nketiah on loan in the January transfer window.

Blow for Aston Villa and Nottingham Forest

Both Villa and Forest could do with a striker this month, especially the Villans, as they will be without Wesley for the rest of the season.

Arsenal’s reported decision to keep hold of Nketiah means that the Villans and the Reds will have to start looking elsewhere for a new striker.

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

