Report: Leeds target arriving at Thorp Arch today, will hold talks with Victor Orta

Leeds United are reportedly interested in Ian Poveda of Manchester City.

According to Leeds Live, Manchester City youngster Ian Poveda will hold talks with Leeds United director of footballer Victor Orta today over a potential transfer this month.

It has been reported that Poveda, who can operate as a winger or as an attacking midfielder, will be at Thorp Arch to look at Leeds’a facilities and will hold further talks with Orta today.

It has been further claimed that either the 19-year-old or a family member had already been in Leeds for talks over a potential move to Elland Road in the January transfer window.

Leeds are confident that they will be able to secure the services of the England Under-20 international despite interest from clubs in Italy and German outfit Hoffenheim, according to the report.

Replacement for Jack Clarke?

Poveda looks to have been targeted by Leeds as a replacement for Clarke, who returned to Tottenham Hotspur after struggling to get playing time at Elland Road during his loan spell in the first half of the season.

The City youngster is a very talented player, but the 19-year-old does not have much experience and has to be seen as a long-term signing by Leeds.