Report: Leeds make potential £15m bid for rivals' star player, selling club facing dilemma

Leeds United could loan Hull City's Jarrod Bowen until the summer.

Leeds United have offered Hull City £3 million to take Jarrod Bowen on loan for the rest of the season, according to The Sun.

The newspaper claims that figure could rise to £15m if Leeds are promoted.

And it adds the bid will give Hull 'a dilemma' as the eventual fee matches their asking price for the winger.

Bowen has also been linked with a string of Premier League clubs, however, the article notes that none of those have actually offered cash for the 23-year-old.

Bowen has scored or made 21 goals in 27 Championship games for Hull this season, leaving the Tigers in promotion contention themselves.

But Hull may struggle to generate a fee as high as the one allegedly proposed by Leeds if they wait until the end of the season, when the former Hereford player is due to enter the final year of his contract.

Leeds are looking to take a similar approach towards other January recruits - offering loan-to-buy deals which are dependent on promotion, according to The Sun.

The Whites also used the tactic to sign Helder Costa from Wolverhampton Wanderers in the summer transfer window, helping to avoid the profit and sustainability sanctions affecting some of their league rivals.