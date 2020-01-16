Report: Jose Mourinho wants £26m player who didn’t heed Cristiano Ronaldo’s warning

Tottenham Hotspur reportedly want Joao Cancelo from Manchester City.

According to El Desmarque, Tottenham Hotspur head coach Jose Mourinho wants to sign Joao Cancelo from Manchester City in the January transfer window.

It has been reported by the Spanish publication that Mourinho has already spoken to the 25-year-old right-back, who is not happy with his current situation at City.

The Portugal international joined City from Juventus in the summer of 2019 and cost the Citizens £25.9 million in transfer fee taking into account the amount they got by selling Danilo to the Italian giants, as reported by BBC Sport.

According to WhoScored, Cancelo - who can also operate as a winger - has played just 577 minutes in the Premier League and 388 minutes in the Champions League for Pep Guardiola’s side so far this season.

El Desmarque has claimed that Juventus and Portugal international forward Cristiano Ronaldo warned the right-back against joining City, and predicted that he would struggle to get much playing time at the Etihad Stadium.

Good signing for Tottenham Hotspur?

Cancelo is a very good right-back who would be a very good signing for Tottenham, given his obvious quality and experience of playing for big clubs such as Juventus, Valencia and Inter Milan.

However, City manager Guardiola may not want to let go of a player who can be important for his team in the middle of the season.