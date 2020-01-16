Report explains why Tottenham have scrapped deal to sign 28-year-old striker

Tottenham Hotspur have been linked with Porto striker Ze Luis.

According to the Daily Mail, Tottenham Hotspur have scrapped a potential deal for Porto striker Ze Luis due to a couple of problems in the move.

Reports in Portugal late on Tuesday night suggested that Ze Luis was 'close' to joining Spurs on loan, with Jorge Mendes involved in brokering a deal.

However, it's now suggested that whilst Ze Luis has been offered to Spurs by Porto, a deal won't be happening, with a work permit proving 'too problematic'.

'Other details' in the deal were allegedly too difficult to overcome, and what looked like a potential signing now appears to be fading away from Tottenham.

Ze Luis is from Cape Verde and doesn't hold a European passport, so obtaining a work permit to play in the Premier League was seemingly considered too difficult for Spurs to go ahead with.

That leaves Spurs looking for another striker target, as Jose Mourinho desperately looks to find somebody who can fill in for the injured Harry Kane.

28-year-old Ze Luis seemed like a decent if somewhat underwhelming option, after scoring seven league goals in 12 games for Porto since signing from Spartak Moscow over the summer.

Unless those issues can be overcome, Spurs won't be signing Ze Luis, and his potential Premier League move appears to have slipped away before it even really got going.