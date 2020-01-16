Quick links

Report explains why Tottenham have scrapped deal to sign 28-year-old striker

FC Porto's Cape Verdean forward Ze Luis celebrates after scoring a goal during the Portuguese league football match between FC Porto and FC Pacos de Ferreira at the Dragao stadium in Porto...
Tottenham Hotspur have been linked with Porto striker Ze Luis.

FC Porto's Cape Verdean forward Ze Luis controls the ball during the Portuguese League football match between FC Porto and CD Aves on at the Dragao stadium in Porto, on November 3, 2019. (...

According to the Daily Mail, Tottenham Hotspur have scrapped a potential deal for Porto striker Ze Luis due to a couple of problems in the move.

Reports in Portugal late on Tuesday night suggested that Ze Luis was 'close' to joining Spurs on loan, with Jorge Mendes involved in brokering a deal.

However, it's now suggested that whilst Ze Luis has been offered to Spurs by Porto, a deal won't be happening, with a work permit proving 'too problematic'.

 

'Other details' in the deal were allegedly too difficult to overcome, and what looked like a potential signing now appears to be fading away from Tottenham.

Ze Luis is from Cape Verde and doesn't hold a European passport, so obtaining a work permit to play in the Premier League was seemingly considered too difficult for Spurs to go ahead with.

That leaves Spurs looking for another striker target, as Jose Mourinho desperately looks to find somebody who can fill in for the injured Harry Kane.

FC Porto's Cape Verdean forward Ze Luis celebrates after scoring a goal during the Portuguese league football match between FC Porto and FC Pacos de Ferreira at the Dragao stadium in Porto...

28-year-old Ze Luis seemed like a decent if somewhat underwhelming option, after scoring seven league goals in 12 games for Porto since signing from Spartak Moscow over the summer.

Unless those issues can be overcome, Spurs won't be signing Ze Luis, and his potential Premier League move appears to have slipped away before it even really got going.

Ze Luis of FC Porto warms up during the Liga Nos match berween FC Porto and CD Tondela at Estadio do Dragao on December 16, 2019 in Porto, Portugal.

