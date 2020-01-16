Quick links

Reported Everton, Southampton and Watford target who 'plays like Marcel Desailly' makes decision on future

Giuseppe Labellarte
Giuseppe Labellarte Profile
Giuseppe Labellarte

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Premier League trio Everton, Southampton and Watford were reportedly interested in Jean-Clair Todibo's services.

Premier League trio Everton, Southampton and Watford are just some of the clubs that have been linked with Barcelona defender Jean-Clair Todibo in recent months.

L'Equipe recently claimed that the Toffees had been in talks about a deal for the 20-year-old, while according to ESPN, the Saints and the Hornets also identified him as a potential addition.

 

Todibo, a 6ft 3in centre-back who can also play in midfield, has featured just four times for Barca since joining the La Liga club from Toulouse in January 2019.

The imposing player linked up with the Blaugrana for a reported £900,000 fee (Transfermarkt), the transfer brought forward from the summer where he would have joined on a free.

However, given his lack of game time so far at Camp Nou, Todibo had been linked with first-team football elsewhere - but the Catalan club's terms of a loan with no purchase clause reportedly put some teams off (L'Equipe).

In the end, Todibo has snubbed the Premier League altogether, with Bundesliga side Schalke 04 - where Everton's Jonjoe Kenny is currently on loan - the beneficiaries of the Frenchman's services until the end of the season (Bundesliga official website).

With Everton, Southampton and Watford all on the up following poor starts to the season, the signing of a player who "plays a bit like Marcel Desailly" (Bundesliga) would have certainly allowed whichever claimed his services to shore up their defence and kick on, but unfortunately they will now have to look elsewhere.

