Report: Eight-goal midfield star has rejected Tottenham's approach

Olly Dawes
Tottenham Hotspur have reportedly failed with an approach for Donny van de Beek.

According to Marca, Ajax and midfielder Donny van de Beek have rejected an approach from Tottenham Hotspur in order to give priority to Real Madrid.

It's claimed that both Spurs and Manchester United both made approaches to sign Van de Beek, but they have been shot down not only by the club, but also by the player.

The reason? Allegedly, Ajax and Van de Beek want to give priority to Real Madrid, with a summer move to the Santiago Bernabeu believed to be on the cards.

 

A fee of around €55million (£47million) will be paid to Ajax, and Real have allegedly had an agreement in principle with Van de Beek since last summer.

It seems that a move to the Spanish capital is very, very likely now, and Spurs would surely be wasting their time if they go in with another move.

Van de Beek has been superb with Ajax, racking up 17 goals last season whilst also registering eight goals and eight assists so far this term.

Technically gifted and able to get forward to score or dictate play, Van de Beek is a versatile midfielder, and would have been an outstanding addition for Spurs.

It sadly seems like Spurs will miss out though, and they may need to find alternative targets for the summer if they still want to bolster their midfield.

Olly is a Sports Management graduate and aspiring journalist, with most of his work surrounding football or NFL. He has formed two of his own sites, as well as contributing to a number of others before starting with Here Is The City.

