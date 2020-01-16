Report: Derby considering move for Norwich striker who could be a free agent this summer

Shae Hutchinson could join the former Norwich City striker, Chris Martin, at Derby County.

Derby County are considering a move for the Norwich City striker Shae Hutchinson, according to The Daily Mirror (January 16, page 53).

Hutchinson underwent a kidney transplant in October 2018, but has recovered to score goals on a regular basis this season for Norwich's development side.

And first-team football could now beckon for the teenager, with Derby - perhaps - willing to offer it.

However, the Rams are not short of options in Hutchinson's position, where Jack Marriott, Martyn Waghorn, Chris Martin and Mason Bennett are currently competing, while the club's marquee January recruit Wayne Rooney can also play there.

Though, with Teemu Pukki, Josip Drmic and Adam Idah for company at Norwich, Hutchinson's chances could be fewer where he is.

Todd Cantwell, Max Aarons and Jamal Lewis are all recent graduates of the Norwich academy system, which could bode well for Derby should they choose to pursue a deal.

Though, whether or not the Canaries would grant a permanent move for Hutchinson, whose contract expires this summer, remains to be seen.