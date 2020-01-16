Quick links

Derby County

Norwich City

Championship

Premier League

Report: Derby considering move for Norwich striker who could be a free agent this summer

Aiden Cusick
5th March 2019, Pride Park, Derby, England; EFL Championship football, Derby Country versus Wigan Athletic; General view of the Derby County Ram on the tunnel path with the pitch and...
Aiden Cusick
Aiden Cusick

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Shae Hutchinson could join the former Norwich City striker, Chris Martin, at Derby County.

Shae Hutchinson of Norwich City celebrates scoring his team's first goal during the Leasing.com Trophy match between Oxford United and Norwich City U21 at Kassam Stadium on September 03,...

Derby County are considering a move for the Norwich City striker Shae Hutchinson, according to The Daily Mirror (January 16, page 53).

Hutchinson underwent a kidney transplant in October 2018, but has recovered to score goals on a regular basis this season for Norwich's development side.

And first-team football could now beckon for the teenager, with Derby - perhaps - willing to offer it.

 

However, the Rams are not short of options in Hutchinson's position, where Jack Marriott, Martyn Waghorn, Chris Martin and Mason Bennett are currently competing, while the club's marquee January recruit Wayne Rooney can also play there. 

Though, with Teemu Pukki, Josip Drmic and Adam Idah for company at Norwich, Hutchinson's chances could be fewer where he is.

Teemu Pukki of Norwich City celebrates after scoring his team's third goal during the Premier League match between Norwich City and Manchester City at Carrow Road on September 14, 2019 in...

Todd Cantwell, Max Aarons and Jamal Lewis are all recent graduates of the Norwich academy system, which could bode well for Derby should they choose to pursue a deal. 

Though, whether or not the Canaries would grant a permanent move for Hutchinson, whose contract expires this summer, remains to be seen.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Aiden Cusick

Aiden Cusick

Aiden is a journalism and broadcasting graduate with words in various places. He is a Sheffield Wednesday supporter constantly wondering what he did wrong in a previous life!

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch