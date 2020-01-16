Quick links

Report: Club’s plan regarding Nottingham Forest and Derby County target

Subhankar Mondal
Cameron Dawson of Sheffield Wednesday celebrates his sides second goal with teammate Morgan Fox scored by Atdhe Nuhiu (not in frame) during the Sky Bet Championship match between Leeds...
Subhankar Mondal
Nottingham Forest and Derby County are reportedly among the clubs interested in Sheffield Wednesday defender Morgan Fox.

Sheffield Wednesday's Morgan Fox celebrates after team-mate Jacob Murphy had scored the opening goal during the Sky Bet Championship match between Leeds United and Sheffield Wednesday at...

According to TEAMtalk, Sheffield Wednesday have opened talks with Morgan Fox over a new contract amid interest from Nottingham Forest, Derby County and West Bromwich Albion.

It has been reported that Forest, Derby, West Brom, Huddersfield Town and Blackburn Rovers are among the clubs interested in signing Fox from Wednesday in the January transfer window.

The 26-year-old defender has been at the Owls since 2017 and is out of contract at the Yorkshire club in the summer of 2020.

It has been reported by TEAMtalk that Wednesday manager Garry Monk is pleased with Fox, and wants him to sign a new contract and commit his future to the club.

 

According to WhoScored, Fox has made 19 starts and one substitute appearance in the Championship for Wednesday so far this season, scoring two goals in the process.

During the 2018-19 campaign, the left-back made 21 starts and four substitute appearances in the league for the Owls, while back in 2017-18, he made 26 starts and two substitute appearances in the league, according to WhoScored.

Wednesday are sixth in the Championship table at the moment with 42 points from 27 matches.

Morgan Fox of Sheffield Wednesday blocks a shot from Ezequiel Schelotto of Brighton and Hove Albion during the FA Cup Third Round match between Brighton and Hove Albion and Sheffield...

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

