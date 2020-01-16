Report: Club have replaced Leeds target as teenager's move to Elland Road edges closer

Chievo Verona's Elia Caprile is expected to be Leeds United's first January signing with Marcelo Bielsa's Championship giants eyeing reinforcements.

Chievo Verona have paved the way for Elia Caprile to seal his move to Leeds United, according to Mondo Primavera, with the Serie B outfit promoting Michele Bragantini up the ranks.

Whites fans up and down the land may be dreaming of seeing Che Adams or Andre Gray posing for photos on the Elland Road turf before the month is out but, while the pursuit of a marquee centre-forward is not without its problems, signing a new goalkeeper has proved to be far more straight-forward by comparison.

L’Arena broke the news last week that 18-year-old Caprile was on his way to West Yorkshire with Leeds beating Norwich City to the signature of one of Italy’s most exciting young shot-stoppers.

A deal is yet to be officially announced, though it feels like a matter of time before Caprile, who has started following a number of Leeds players on Instagram, is a confirmed member of Marcelo Bielsa’s squad.

And, over in Italy, Chievo are already preparing for life without the Italy U18 international.

Mondo Primavera report that fellow teenager Bragantini has been promoted up the ranks as Caprile’s replacement.

Caprile did not make a single Serie B appearance for Chievo this season, though he did appear on the bench six times. Bragantini is now expected to succeed him as the club’s first-choice U19 goalkeeper, and as a back-up to the senior side.

It feels unlikely that Leeds fans will see much of Caprile over the coming months but don’t be surprised to see him in the Elland Road dugout, particularly if Kiko Casilla is handed a lengthy ban by the FA.