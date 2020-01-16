Report: Club hatch plan to sell out-of-sorts winger for £43m after Everton approach

Everton have been strongly linked with Roma winger Cengiz Under.

According to Gazzetta Dello Sport, Roma hope to get Everton target Cengiz Under back to top form before selling him for €50million (£43million).

It's claimed that Roma see Under as an ideal player to bring in funds this summer, but know that he needs to recapture some form in order to get there.

The winger has only managed 12 appearances in all competitions this season, scoring just one goal; a massive deterioration from six goals and nine assists in 33 games last term.

Under may not be available this month, with Roma preferring to work with him and ensure he's back to his maximum worth at the end of the season, whilst his potential involvement in EURO 2020 with Turkey could help too.

That news may be of interest to some Premier League sides, with Everton strongly linked with a move for the winger by Bleacher Report earlier this month.

They suggested that Everton have already asked about Under, and the project under Carlo Ancelotti was considered 'perfect' for the 22-year-old, with Ancelotti no doubt familiar with him from Italian football.

Everton need a right-sided winger, and Under predominantly plays there, where he can cut in on his left foot to create or shoot, but this could all be a clever plan from Roma.

They've already fielded enquiries about their underperforming winger, and this alleged stance may just tempt clubs into paying up this month to save the big summer price tag.

Under isn't impressing now, so putting these noises out there could just tempt a team like Everton to try and get in early with a deal this month, with Roma boss Paulo Fonseca seemingly not convinced by Under anyway.