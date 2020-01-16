Quick links

Report claims West Ham United looked at Aston Villa player this month

Lovre Kalinic of Aston Villa in action during a training session at Bodymoor Heath training ground on January 10, 2020 in Birmingham, England.
West Ham United reportedly wanted Aston Villa goalkeeper Lovre Kalinic before signing Darren Randolph from Middlesbrough.

According to The Guardian, West Ham United looked at the possibility of signing Lovre Kalinic from Aston Villa in the January transfer window.

West Ham have recently signed Darren Randolph from Middlesbrough, but there were concerns that the transfer will not go through due to the goalkeeper’s injury situation.

 

There were initial concerns after the Republic of Ireland international goalkeeper underwent a medical, but in the end, the transfer went through.

The Guardian has claimed that West Ham were looking at alternatives for Randolph, and among those the Hammers considered was Kalinic of Villa.

Desperate signing?

Kalinic has been at Villa since 2018, but the Croatia international has made only a handful of appearances for the Villans’ first team.

The former Gent goalkeeper is a good player, but the 29-year-old has failed to make an impact at Villa Park, and signing him even as a back-up would have been a desperate move from the Hammers.

Both West Ham and Villa are in danger of getting relegated to the Championship at the end of the season.

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

