Report claims eye-watering salary club are offering to Tottenham Hotspur player

Subhankar Mondal
Tottenham Hotspur star Christian Eriksen is reportedly on Inter Milan’s radar.

According to The Times, Inter Milan have offered Christian Eriksen a weekly salary of £160,000 after tax as salary.

It has been reported that Inter sent an official to London on Wednesday to hold talks regarding signing Eriksen from Tottenham.

Spurs want £20 million as transfer fee for the 27-year-old, and it is not clear if Inter’s salary offer depends on the Denmark international attacking midfielder joining them now or as a free agent in the summer of 2020, according to the report.

 

Leaving Tottenham Hotspur

Eriksen is out of contract at Tottenham at the end of the season, and one can understand why the Premier League club would want to sell the Dane now.

Financially it would make sense, and there is also the fact that the attacking midfielder has not been in great form this season.

According to WhoScored, the former Ajax star has scored two goals and provided two assists in 18 Premier League games, and has scored one goal and provided one assist in five Champions League matches so far this season.

The reported salary of £160,000 per week after tax is eye-watering, and given how well Inter are doing in Serie A at the moment, Eriksen could be tempted to join the Nerazzurri.

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

