Report claims AC Milan want 22-year-old speedster, months after Everton sold him for £2m

Ex-Everton defender Antonee Robinson is being linked with AC Milan.

Everton sold Antonee Robinson over the summer, and it seems that the left back is already attracting huge interest.

Robinson, 22, came up through the Everton ranks, starting his career with the Toffees way back in 2008 having been spotted by the Goodison Park side.

A speedy left back, Robinson spent time out on loan at Bolton Wanderers and then Wigan Athletic, and was sold to the latter last summer without ever making a first-team appearance for the club.

The Liverpool Echo reported that Everton brought in £2million by selling Robinson, and it's a decision that may just come back to haunt them a little.

Remarkably, Sky Italia's Gianluca Di Marzio reports that AC Milan want to sign Robinson, viewing him as a potential replacement for the departing Ricardo Rodriguez.

The American international has seemingly impressed Milan since joining Wigan permanently, whilst playing on the international stage won't have hurt his stock.

If Robinson earns a big move to the San Siro just months after Everton let him go, the decision to sell him for just £2million will look a little odd, even if there is a sell-on clause in the deal.

In fact, with Leighton Baines ageing, Robinson could have been fine long-term competition for Lucas Digne at left back for Everton, and we'll now see just how high Robinson can go if he does earn a bizarre dream move to Milan.