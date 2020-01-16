Quick links

Report: Championship rival enquire about Leeds United target after PL club’s decision

Subhankar Mondal
Andre Gray of Watford is challenged by Enda Stevens of Sheffield United during the Premier League match between Sheffield United and Watford FC at Bramall Lane on December 26, 2019 in...
Leeds United and Nottingham Forest reportedly want Andre Gray.

Andre Grey of Watford reacts during the Premier League match between Watford FC and Crystal Palace at Vicarage Road on December 07, 2019 in Watford, United Kingdom.

According to The London Evening Standard, Nottingham Forest have made an enquiry about Leeds United target Andre Gray after failing to land Arsenal striker Eddie Nketiah.

It has been reported that Forest have made contact with Watford over the transfer of Gray in the January transfer window.

 

The report has claimed that the RedsChampionship rivals Leeds are also interested in securing the services of the 28-year-old striker this month.

Forest have turned their attention to Gray after Arsenal decided that they will not let striker Eddie Nketiah leave on loan, according to the report.

Andre Gray of Watford during the Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Watford FC at Anfield on December 14, 2019 in Liverpool, United Kingdom.

Good signing for Nottingham Forest or Leeds United?

Gray has struggled to make an impact at Watford, but the striker has a good record at the Championship level, and will enhance Forest and Leeds’s chances of winning promotion to the Premier League.

According to WhoScored, the Englishman scored 23 goals and provided eight assists in the Championship for Burnley back in 2015-16, and scored 17 goals and provided six assists in the division for Brentford in 2014-15.

Andre Gray of Watford during the Premier League match between Sheffield United and Watford FC at Bramall Lane on December 26, 2019 in Sheffield, United Kingdom.

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

