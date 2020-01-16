Report: Championship rival enquire about Leeds United target after PL club’s decision

Leeds United and Nottingham Forest reportedly want Andre Gray.





According to The London Evening Standard, Nottingham Forest have made an enquiry about Leeds United target Andre Gray after failing to land Arsenal striker Eddie Nketiah.

It has been reported that Forest have made contact with Watford over the transfer of Gray in the January transfer window.

The report has claimed that the Reds’ Championship rivals Leeds are also interested in securing the services of the 28-year-old striker this month.

Forest have turned their attention to Gray after Arsenal decided that they will not let striker Eddie Nketiah leave on loan, according to the report.

Good signing for Nottingham Forest or Leeds United?

Gray has struggled to make an impact at Watford, but the striker has a good record at the Championship level, and will enhance Forest and Leeds’s chances of winning promotion to the Premier League.

According to WhoScored, the Englishman scored 23 goals and provided eight assists in the Championship for Burnley back in 2015-16, and scored 17 goals and provided six assists in the division for Brentford in 2014-15.