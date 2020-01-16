Report: Celtic on verge of making second January transfer signing

Ismaila Soro is set to move to Neil Lennon’s Celtic.

According to The Scottish Sun, Celtic are on the verge of signing Ismaila Soro from Bnei Yehuda in the January transfer window.

It has been reported that Soro will fly to Glasgow to complete his move to Celtic and will cost £2 million in transfer fees.

The Hoops and Yehuda have agreed on a deal over the transfer of the 21-year-old midfielder, according to the report, which claims that he will undergo a medical before putting pen to paper four-and-a-half year contract.

Promising talent

Celtic need to refresh their midfield department, and Soro is a very good player who has a bright future ahead of him.

The Ivorian will add more dynamism to the Glasgow giants’ midfield, and the Hoops will be a better team with him in it.

Another January signing

If Soro signs for Celtic, then the 21-year-old will become manager Neil Lennon’s second signing of the January transfer window.

The Glasgow giants recently recruited striker Patryk Klimala from Jagiellonia Bialystok.

Celtic are aiming to win the domestic treble, and are also in the knockout rounds of the Europa League.