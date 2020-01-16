Quick links

Celtic

Scottish Premiership

Report: Celtic on verge of making second January transfer signing

Subhankar Mondal
General view outside the stadium ahead of the UEFA Europa League group E match between Celtic FC and Stade Rennes at Celtic Park on November 28, 2019 in Glasgow, United Kingdom.
Subhankar Mondal
Subhankar Mondal

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Ismaila Soro is set to move to Neil Lennon’s Celtic.

General view outside the stadium prior to the UEFA Europa League group E match between Celtic FC and CFR Cluj at Celtic Park on October 03, 2019 in Glasgow, United Kingdom.

According to The Scottish Sun, Celtic are on the verge of signing Ismaila Soro from Bnei Yehuda in the January transfer window.

It has been reported that Soro will fly to Glasgow to complete his move to Celtic and will cost £2 million in transfer fees.

Subscribe

The Hoops and Yehuda have agreed on a deal over the transfer of the 21-year-old midfielder, according to the report, which claims that he will undergo a medical before putting pen to paper four-and-a-half year contract.

 

Promising talent

Celtic need to refresh their midfield department, and Soro is a very good player who has a bright future ahead of him.

The Ivorian will add more dynamism to the Glasgow giants’ midfield, and the Hoops will be a better team with him in it.

Another January signing

If Soro signs for Celtic, then the 21-year-old will become manager Neil Lennon’s second signing of the January transfer window.

The Glasgow giants recently recruited striker Patryk Klimala from Jagiellonia Bialystok.

Celtic are aiming to win the domestic treble, and are also in the knockout rounds of the Europa League.

General view outside the stadium ahead of the UEFA Europa League group E match between Celtic FC and Stade Rennes at Celtic Park on November 28, 2019 in Glasgow, United Kingdom.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Subhankar Mondal

Subhankar Mondal

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch