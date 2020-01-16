Quick links

Report: Bruce asked Ashley about signing 22-year-old player at transfer meeting

John Verrall
Newcastle United boss Steve Bruce is targeting new additions over the January transfer window.

According to a report in the Northern Echo, Newcastle United boss Steve Bruce asked Mike Ashley about Ademola Lookman during their meeting earlier this week.

Newcastle have been tracking RB Leipzig winger, Lookman, for the whole of the January transfer window so far.

However, Newcastle are struggling to agree a deal with the German side.

The Magpies want to take Lookman on loan, but at the moment Leipzig have no desire to make such a transfer. 

 

The Bundesliga outfit would be more willing to let Lookman leave on a permanent deal for £22.5 million, and Bruce reportedly wanted to know whether he would have the funds to complete the transfer.

Bruce is keen on Lookman, as he feels the young winger could really have something to offer Newcastle’s attack.

Newcastle could opt to change system if Lookman was to arrive, with Miguel Almiron playing in a more central role, and Allan Saint-Maximin charging down the other wing, in a trio behind a lone striker.

Bruce is thought to be keen on making additions in the coming weeks, as Newcastle are not entirely out of trouble yet.

Although the Magpies are in a mid-table spot as things stand, Bruce is keen to bring in an injection of quality to ensure his team do not drop into a relegation battle.

John is a sports journalism graduate from Staffordshire University. He is a huge football fan and a minute-by-minute writer for UEFA.com, as well as being a freelance writer for Sports New Media. John has also seen his work been published by the likes of The Guardian, World Soccer and Shoot Magazine over the course of his bourgeoning journalism career so far. He has a particular expertise in all things to do with the Football League – and is a passionate Peterborough United fan.

