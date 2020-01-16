Quick links

Report: Aston Villa have made an offer to PL rival for their player

Subhankar Mondal
Islam Slimani of AS Monaco celebrates 3-3 with Keita Balde of AS Monaco, Wissam Ben Yedder of AS Monaco, Fode Ballo of AS Monaco during the French League 1 match between Paris Saint...
Leicester City-owned Islam Slimani is reportedly on Aston Villa’s radar.

MONTPELLIER, FRANCE - October 5: Islam Slimani #20 of Monaco during the Montpellier V Monaco, French Ligue 1 regular season match at Stade de la Mosson on October 5th 2019 in Montpellier,...

According to Le10Sport, Aston Villa have made an offer to Leicester City to sign Islam Slimani in the January transfer window.

Slimani is on loan at Ligue 1 outfit AS Monaco from Premier League club Leicester at the moment.

Le10Sport has claimed that Villa have made an offer to Premier League rivals Leicester to sign the Algeria international striker on loan until the end of the season.

 

Stats

Slimani has been at Leicester since 2016, but the Algeria international has failed to make a huge impact at the Foxes.

The 29-year-old has been on loan at Newcastle United and Fenerbahce, and now he is at Monaco, where he has made 11 starts and two substitute appearances in Ligue, scoring seven goals and providing seven assists in the process, according to WhoScored.

Need for a striker

With Wesley out for the rest of the season, Villa do need to sign a striker if they are to avoid the dreaded drop to the Championship.

Slimani does not have a great track record in the Premier League, but he is on form now, and he could hit the ground running at Villa Park.

Islam Slimani of Algeria celebrates winning the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations Final between Senegal and Algeria at at the Cairo International Stadium on July 19, 2019 in Cairo, Egypt.

