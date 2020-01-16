Report: Aston Villa have enquired about Italian, face competition

Aston Villa are reportedly interested in Brighton and Hove Albion’s Ezequiel Schelotto.

Aston Villa are interested in signing Ezequiel Schelotto from Brighton and Hove Albion in the January transfer window, according to Tuttomercatoweb.com.

It has been reported that Villa have enquired about the 30-year-old full-back, who is also on the radar of Italian club Cagliari.

Brighton and Hove Albion struggles

Schelotto has been on the books of Brighton since the summer of 2017 when he joined from Sporting Lisbon.

The Italian, who can also operate as a winger, has struggled to make an impact at the Seagulls so far and has also been on loan at Chievo Verona.

So far this season, the former Atalanta defender has played just 125 minutes in the Premier League for Brighton, according to WhoScored.

Back in 2017-18, Schelotto made 15 starts and five substitute appearances in the league for the Seagulls, according to WhoScored.

Underwhelming signing for Aston Villa

While Villa could do with a full-back this month, Schelotto would be an underwhelming signing even as a squad player, as the Italian has not been a success in the Premier League and has not played much for a while.