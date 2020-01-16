Report: Arsenal changing their plans for £25m midfield target, January deal considered

Arsenal are reportedly considering bringing forward their interest in Bruno Guimaraes.

According to Goal Brasil, Arsenal are considering a January bid for Atletico Paranaense midfielder Bruno Guimaraes, having wanted to wait until summer.

It's claimed that Arsenal had planned to bid for Guimaraes at the end of the season, but may be forced into changing those plans amid rival interest.

The report notes that Atletico Madrid, Chelsea and Flamengo all want Guimaraes, whilst Benfica have failed with an offer worth €20million up front and €5million in total.

That comes to around £21million, and Paranaense want around €30million (£25million), meaning Arsenal need to move quickly if they want to beat Benfica.

It's even noted that Arsenal have been tracking Guimaraes since before he even joined Paranaense, so their long-term interest will now be tested.

The 22-year-old may have been seen as a player who could come in and settle during the summer, giving him time to bed into the side before starting his Premier League career.

Yet with Benfica making moves to sign him, Arsenal may now need to sign him up immediately, even if he doesn't necessarily play much to start with.

The Brazilian midfielder is athletic and technically-proficient, meaning he could fit perfectly into Mikel Arteta's style – and the coming weeks will show just how serious Arsenal are about Guimaraes.