Report: Arsenal begin talks with three-time league winner, five-year deal on table

Arsenal are reportedly considering signing Layvin Kurzawa.

Arsenal are holding discussions with Layzin Kurzawa, report French outlet RMC Sport.

Kurzawa becomes a free agent in June and is free to negotiate with clubs and even sign a pre-contract agreement.

The left-back made his name at Monaco before signing with PSG in 2015.

He has made 100 appearances for the French side, scoring 12 goals.

During this time he has contributed to three Ligue 1 title wins and is on course to end his PSG career with a fourth.

Kurzawa played under former Arsenal boss Unai Emery at PSG, and current Gunners boss Mikel Arteta is said by RMC to have given his approval to the move.

The report states the framework of a five year contract is in place, and Kurzawa is keen to play in the Premier League.

It adds that Kurzawa's exit could even occur at the end of January, if Arsenal and PSG decide to negotiate a fee now.

Arsenal signed a left-back last summer but Kieran Tierney has struggled with injury.

27-year-old Kurzawa is another strong option for the Gunners.