Report: Agent offers £21m striker to Newcastle and West Ham

Villarreal's Karl Toko-Ekambi is looking to leave this month.

According to El Periodico Mediterraneo, the agent of Villarreal striker Karl Toko-Ekambi has been offering the player to Newcastle United and West Ham United.

It's claimed that Toko-Ekambi wants to leave Villarreal this month, but a move to Lyon is currently looking unlikely for the former Angers man.

His agent is unsurprisingly looking to get other teams interested, and it's believed that they have targeted Newcastle and West Ham as possible destinations.

Villarreal allegedly want €24.5million (£21million) for Toko-Ekambi, with the Spanish side determined not to lose money on they Cameroonian hitman.

In his first season at Villarreal last term, Toko-Ekambi hit 18 goals in all competitions, and has picked up six goals and three assists so far this term.

The 27-year-old is an impressive all-round forward, and he can even play out wide if needed, with speed and dribbling among his key attributes.

The problem is that both Newcastle and West Ham splashed the cash on strikers over the summer; the Magpies broke their record on Joelinton, and the Hammers did similar on Sebastien Haller.

It seems unlikely that either side will now spend another £20million-plus on another striker this month, even if they could both stand to add more firepower.

Toko-Ekambi would be a fine signing for either side, but the money is considerable, and it would be a surprise to see him join either of these sides come the end of this month.