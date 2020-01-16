Quick links

Report: £6m Premier League ace rejects Aston Villa move

Danny Owen
Dean Smith head coach of Aston Villa during the Carabao Cup Semi Final match between Leicester City and Aston Villa at The King Power Stadium on January 08, 2020 in Leicester, England.
Premier League strugglers Aston Villa could have offered Chelsea's Olivier Giroud a starring role - but he's now set for the Inter Milan bench.

Olivier Giroud of Chelsea celebrates after scoring his team's first goal during the UEFA Europa League Final between Chelsea and Arsenal at Baku Olimpiya Stadionu on May 29, 2019 in Baku,...

Olivier Giroud has rejected a move to Aston Villa, according to Goal, with the Chelsea forward instead set to complete a move to Inter Milan.

A man who has started just two Premier League games all season is desperate to secure a January switch away from Stamford Bridge, in an attempt to secure his place in Didier Deschamps’s France squad for the upcoming European Championships.

 

So is Giroud making a mistake snubbing Villa in favour of a reunion with Antonio Conte at the San Siro? The 33-year-old Frenchman has grown tired with life behind Tammy Abraham and Michy Batshuayi at Chelsea but it is difficult to see how his situation would be any better at Inter.

Lautaro Martinez and Romelu Lukaku aren’t going anywhere, having established themselves as one of Europe’s most feared strike partnerships. A benchwarming role awaits Giroud again in Italy.

France's manager Didier Deschamps (L) and France's Olivier Giroud in the 2018 FIFA World Cup Final match between France and Croatia at Luzhniki Stadium. Stanislav Krasilnikov

An Aston Villa side who recently lost Welsey Moraes to a season-ending injury, however, would surely have offered the former Arsenal favourite a guaranteed place at the front of Dean Smith’s attack. His loss, then.

Inter are yet to meet Chelsea’s £6 million of the 2018 World Cup winner, Goal adds, but it seems only a matter of time before Giroud is unveiled in black and blue.

Olivier Giroud of Chelsea during a training session at Chelsea Training Ground on December 20, 2019 in Cobham, United Kingdom.

Danny Owen

Daniel is a Journalist graduate from Leeds Trinity University and is generally obsessed with everything football related. Daniel watches everything from Augsburg in the Bundesliga to Vitesse in the Eredivisie with as much La Liga as possible thrown in for good measure.

