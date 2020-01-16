Report: £6m Premier League ace rejects Aston Villa move

Premier League strugglers Aston Villa could have offered Chelsea's Olivier Giroud a starring role - but he's now set for the Inter Milan bench.

Olivier Giroud has rejected a move to Aston Villa, according to Goal, with the Chelsea forward instead set to complete a move to Inter Milan.

A man who has started just two Premier League games all season is desperate to secure a January switch away from Stamford Bridge, in an attempt to secure his place in Didier Deschamps’s France squad for the upcoming European Championships.

So is Giroud making a mistake snubbing Villa in favour of a reunion with Antonio Conte at the San Siro? The 33-year-old Frenchman has grown tired with life behind Tammy Abraham and Michy Batshuayi at Chelsea but it is difficult to see how his situation would be any better at Inter.

Lautaro Martinez and Romelu Lukaku aren’t going anywhere, having established themselves as one of Europe’s most feared strike partnerships. A benchwarming role awaits Giroud again in Italy.

An Aston Villa side who recently lost Welsey Moraes to a season-ending injury, however, would surely have offered the former Arsenal favourite a guaranteed place at the front of Dean Smith’s attack. His loss, then.

Inter are yet to meet Chelsea’s £6 million of the 2018 World Cup winner, Goal adds, but it seems only a matter of time before Giroud is unveiled in black and blue.