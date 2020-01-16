Recent comments by powerhouse linked to Aston Villa should be encouraging for fans

Aston Villa have signed Danny Drinkwater and Pepe Reina during this January transfer window so far.

A lot of players, mainly in the attacking third, have been touted to make a move to a depleted and struggling Aston Villa side this month.

But, at this moment in time, from the perspective of some of the Villa Park faithful, it is worrying that more numbers, including a striker, haven't walked through the doors of Bodymoor Heath yet.

One name that has been linked with Dean Smith's side has been that of Steven Nzonzi, who would no doubt be an ideal signing for Villa.

There's no doubt that the Villa Park faithful will want their club to sign the powerhouse and his recent comments, whilst on-loan at Galatasaray from his parent club Roma, should be encouraging for the fans.

The former Blackburn and Stoke City player made it clear that it is perhaps best that he 'finds a new place' to play his football. And whilst two clubs from his home country in Lyon and PSG were mentioned, he did make it clear that he wants to stay in a 'top European league'.

“When things aren’t going well, the finger gets pointed at the players,” said Nzonzi, as quoted by Roma Press. "For me, everything could’ve been solved with words. However, it’s probably most advantageous for everyone involved, perhaps, that this loan ends and I find a new place.

"I hope I can stay in a top European league. Lyon? An excellent club but everything depends on what I’m told. PSG? My entire family lives in Paris and I’m a Parisian — it’d be nice for any players to play at this club."

Either way, it is encouraging signs for Villa because he clearly wants out, and regardless of Villa's position, at the end of the day, the Premier League is the Premier League.

Whilst Villa would struggle to compete with a PSG or a Lyon, the money Villa have in their locker, Nzonzi wanting to leave and the lure of England's top-flight in itself might just be the right formula that the Frenchman is looking for.

Villa have lacked a lot bite, aggression, defensive stability, experience, calmness and strength in the middle of the park - Nzonzi would bring that in abundance if he were to join Villa this month.