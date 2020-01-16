Quick links

'What a signing', 'pleasure': Some fans react to arrival of 'speedy' Spurs player

Jack Clarke of Leeds United
Tottenham Hotspur youngster Jack Clarke has joined Queens Park Rangers on loan for the rest of the season.

Leeds United's Jack Clarke in action during the Sky Bet Championship match between Luton Town and Leeds United at Kenilworth Road on November 23, 2019 in Luton, England.

Following the news that Tottenham Hotspur youngster Jack Clarke has joined Queens Park Rangers on loan, a number of QPR fans have been commenting on the prospect of the Spurs ace turning out for them.

The Leeds United academy graduate joined Tottenham for an undisclosed fee - reported by Sky Sports News as £8.5million - last summer and, with Mauricio Pochettino's blessing, made an instant return to Elland Road on loan for the 2019-20 season.

 

 

However, Clarke ended up playing just 19 minutes of Championship football for Marcelo Bielsa's side this term, with only the League Cup providing the 19-year-old with any meaningful senior football, though that came to an end with a second-round exit.

As a result, Tottenham recalled the 19-year-old - who can play on the wing or up front - and, on Thursday, confirmed that he has been loaned to QPR - who face Leeds at Loftus Road in the Championship this weekend.

Here is what some QPR fans have said on social media about the announcement:

Clarke will wear squad number 47 at QPR, the same number he wore at Leeds.

Leeds United's Jack Clarke takes on Salford City's Danny Whitehead

