Poyet claims he noticed Spurs player could barely walk when he left the pitch on Tuesday

Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Giovani Lo Celso scored his first home goal for Jose Mourinho's side in midweek.

Gus Poyet has told Football London that he feels Giovani Lo Celso is still working to become fit enough to perform to his best for Tottenham Hotspur.

Poyet was in attendance on Tuesday evening as Spurs beat Middlesbrough in the FA Cup.

Lo Celso was one of Tottenham’s stars on that evening, as he scored the goal which set Spurs on their way to victory.

The Argentine showed some lovely touches in advanced areas, and is now really pushing for a starting place in Jose Mourinho’s side.

And Poyet thinks that the summer signing will come good for Tottenham, once he fully adjusts to the demands of playing in England.

“To come here on a Tuesday night in the rain and perform, I think the idea of playing him out wide wasn't bad because it gives him the time of recovery sometimes when you're not in the middle of the park,” Poyet said.

"I can see him in the future playing in a free role in and around the striker. He's got an incredible left foot.

"Today [the day after the game] he probably can't move. He will be stiff everywhere. When he finished the game he could barely walk off the pitch. As they say, welcome to England.

"I think he will be great here. He's got all the qualities. He was that type of player at PSG. I think Betis were very lucky to have a player of his qualities and now he is here. There is plenty to come from him.”

Tottenham still have not actually made Lo Celso’s move from Real Betis a permanent one, although it seems that they would be wise to do so.

The playmaker has shown flashes of quality which suggest that he could be a vital player for Spurs in the future.

Lo Celso’s chances of starting regularly at Tottenham are also starting to increase, as he finds his fitness now.

Spurs are next in action against Watford at the weekend, when it will be interesting to see whether Mourinho opts to pick the Argentine again.