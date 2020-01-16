Quick links

Player sends message on Twitter after Tottenham Hotspur loan exit

Jack Clarke has joined Queens Park Rangers on loan from Tottenham Hotspur.

Jack Clarke has taken to Twitter to express his delight at joining Queens Park Rangers on loan from Tottenham Hotspur.

Clarke has joined Championship club QPR on loan from Premier League outfit Tottenham in the January transfer window.

The winger will be part of Mark Warburton’s side at Loftus Road in London until the rest of the season.

 

The teenager, who can also operate as a forward, is delighted to have moved to QPR, and he cannot wait to get started for the London club.

Good signing for QPR?

Clarke is a very good winger and can only get better in the coming years, and his development and progress will be helped by playing regular first-team football at QPR.

The winger failed to get much playing time during his loan spell at Leeds during the first half of the season, and he will be hungry to make up for lost time and will be determined to hit the ground running at Loftus Road.

QPR will face Leeds at home in the Championship on Saturday.

