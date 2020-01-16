Quick links

Patryk Klimala shares what his former teammates said to him about Scott Brown

Olly Dawes
Patryk Klimala (POL),Erhan Masovic (SRB),Marko Ilic (SRB) during the 2021 UEFA U21 Championship Qualifying Match between Poland and Serbia in Lodz, Poland, on October 15, 2019.
Olly Dawes Profile Pic
Olly Dawes

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Celtic have snapped up attacker Patryk Klimala this week.

Celtic new boy Patryk Klimala has told The Scottish Sun that he was 'warned' about teammate Scott Brown before making his move to Glasgow.

The Bhoys needed to bolster their attack this month, and were linked with a whole host of potential striker signings, from Andraz Sporar to Tino Kadewere, and even Glenn Murray and Billy Sharp.

In the end, Celtic went with Polish talent Klimala, who had notched seven goals and three assists in 17 league games for Jagiellonia Bialystok this season.

 

The 21-year-old is able to play up front or out wide, and is noted for his pace and movement, which Celtic will be hoping translates to Scottish football.

It may take Klimala some time to adjust to a slightly more physical style of play, and it turns out that he's already been warned about one player.

Klimala claims that the only Celtic player he knew before arriving was Scott Brown, as his Jagiellonia teammates showed him videos of the Celtic captain.

Scott Brown of Celtic arrives during the Ladbrokes Premiership match between Celtic and Rangers at Celtic Park on December 29, 2019 in Glasgow, Scotland.

Players even asked Klimala whether he really knew what he was doing by making a move to Parkhead, but he's thankful that the famously aggressive Bhoys captain hasn't tackled him in training just yet.

“The only player I knew before I came to Celtic was Scott Brown,” said Klimala. “But the team is really good and the players are decent guys. Why Scott? When I told my Jagiellonia team-mates that I was coming to Celtic, there was a lot of talk in the changing room about it.”

“Some of the players showed me some clips of Scott and how aggressive his tackles were. They warned me and asked if I was sure what I was doing. Thankfully I was in his team in training, so he hasn’t tackled me yet!” he added.

Lukas Muehl of Germany challenges Patryk Klimala of Poland during the international friendly match between U20 Germany and U20 Poland at Energieversum Stadion im Heidewald on March 27,...

