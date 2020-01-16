Parkinson names two players Sunderland definitely won't sign, including £2.5m man

Nottingham Forest duo Zach Clough and Liam Bridcutt have been tipped to swap the Championship giants for League One chasers Sunderland.

Phil Parkinson insists that there is ‘no truth’ in reports linking Sunderland with Nottingham Forest duo Liam Bridcutt and Zach Clough, in quotes reported by The Chronicle.

After a miserable run of form which had supporters uniting in a chorus of ‘you don’t know what you’re doing’, the Black Cats boss has overseen a dramatic return to form which has even the most pessimistic fan cautiously hoping for a renewed play-off push.

Ace the January transfer window and Sunderland could still take League One by force between now and May with Kyle Lafferty, who moved to the Stadium of Light last week, potentially a prolific goalscorer at this level.

But two players who will not be joining Lafferty in red and white, however, are Bridcutt and Clough.

The Echo reported on Tuesday that Sunderland were keen to bring Bridcutt back to Wearside, six years after Gus Poyet signed the experienced midfielder from Brighton. Clough, Forest’s £2.5 million forgotten man, was also linked, having played under Parkinson at Bolton Wanderers.

"There was no truth in either of those," said the Sunderland manager, moving to add some clarity in a confusing market.

Parkinson did confirm, however, that the Black Cats have held talks with Rangers about signing a man who shone in League One just last season.

Greg Docherty produced 10 goals and 11 assists during a loan spell at Shrewsbury Town and he could be the creative midfield force who Sunderland are crying out for.