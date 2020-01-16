Quick links

Sunderland

Nottingham Forest

League One

Parkinson names two players Sunderland definitely won't sign, including £2.5m man

Danny Owen
Sunderland manager Phil Parkinson applauds the fans during the Sky Bet League One match between Sunderland and Tranmere Rovers at Stadium of Light on October 22, 2019 in Sunderland,...
Danny Owens Profile
Danny Owen

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Nottingham Forest duo Zach Clough and Liam Bridcutt have been tipped to swap the Championship giants for League One chasers Sunderland.

Liam Bridcutt of Sunderland in action during a pre season friendly between Darlington and Sunderland at Heritage Park on July 9, 2015 in Bishop Auckland, England.

Phil Parkinson insists that there is ‘no truth’ in reports linking Sunderland with Nottingham Forest duo Liam Bridcutt and Zach Clough, in quotes reported by The Chronicle.

After a miserable run of form which had supporters uniting in a chorus of ‘you don’t know what you’re doing’, the Black Cats boss has overseen a dramatic return to form which has even the most pessimistic fan cautiously hoping for a renewed play-off push.

Ace the January transfer window and Sunderland could still take League One by force between now and May with Kyle Lafferty, who moved to the Stadium of Light last week, potentially a prolific goalscorer at this level.

 

But two players who will not be joining Lafferty in red and white, however, are Bridcutt and Clough.

The Echo reported on Tuesday that Sunderland were keen to bring Bridcutt back to Wearside, six years after Gus Poyet signed the experienced midfielder from Brighton. Clough, Forest’s £2.5 million forgotten man, was also linked, having played under Parkinson at Bolton Wanderers.

Zach Clough in action during the first half of the EFL fixture between Nottingham Forest and Millwall at The City Ground, Nottingham - August 4, 2017

"There was no truth in either of those," said the Sunderland manager, moving to add some clarity in a confusing market.

Parkinson did confirm, however, that the Black Cats have held talks with Rangers about signing a man who shone in League One just last season.

Greg Docherty produced 10 goals and 11 assists during a loan spell at Shrewsbury Town and he could be the creative midfield force who Sunderland are crying out for.

Greg Docherty of Shrewsbury Town applauds the Shrewsbury Town supporters at full time during the Sky Bet League One match between Coventry City and Shrewsbury Town at The Ricoh Arena on...

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Danny Owens Profile

Danny Owen

Daniel is a Journalist graduate from Leeds Trinity University and is generally obsessed with everything football related. Daniel watches everything from Augsburg in the Bundesliga to Vitesse in the Eredivisie with as much La Liga as possible thrown in for good measure.

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch