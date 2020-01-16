Quick links

Tottenham Hotspur

Our View: Reports prove that Tottenham could pull off their best yet worst deal this month

Amir Mir
Tottenham Hotspur chairman Daniel Levy (R) looks on from pitch-side prior to the NFL match between the Carolina Panthers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on October 13,...
Amir Mir Profile
Tottenham Hotspur could potentially dip into the market so sign a striker after the long-term injury to Harry Kane.

Danny Ings during a Southampton FC training session at the Staplewood Campus on January 16, 2020 in Southampton, England.

It is now past the halfway stage of the January transfer window and Tottenham haven't dipped into the market to sign a striker as of yet.

It remains to be seen whether Spurs push for a striker signing because it is obvious to the fans that some depth is needed up top given what lies ahead for the club this season. 

There have been various names linked to Tottenham, and it is fair to say, that two names being rumoured prove that Daniel Levy could potentially pull off his best yet even worst deal this month.

 

The Daily Star have claimed that Tottenham are keen on Southampton's in-form striker Danny Ings – it would be something if Spurs could get him through the doors.

But, on the other hand, The Telegraph are claiming that Spurs have been offered the chance to sign Crystal Palace striker, Chrisitan Benteke, and they are yet to say no.

It would perhaps be Levy all over if Benteke walks through the doors but surely that won't happen given that they are then better off bringing back Fernando Llorente or just sticking with what they have.

Christian Benteke of Crystal Palace reacts during the Premier League match between Crystal Palace and Brighton & Hove Albion at Selhurst Park on December 16, 2019 in London, United Kingdom.

Either way, those striker links hovering above North London don't help, well one of them doesn't, as Mourinho surely needs another player up top to help a team that needs to finish in the Champions League places at the end of the season.

Ings would be the perfect signing, but he is playing for a Saints team that is trying to avoid relegation.

But the Saints have pulled out of trouble in recent weeks, and amazingly enough, if they were to pick up three points at the weekend and Spurs were to lose then they would go above them in the Premier League table.

An interesting couple of weeks awaits the Tottenham supporters because the attacking third isn't the only area that needs strengthing by the club.

Jose Mourinho, manager of Tottenham Hotspur and Joao Sacramento, Assistant Coach of Tottenham Hotspur make their way down the tunnel during the FA Cup Third Round Replay match between...

