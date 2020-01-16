Our view: Potential Tottenham signing could become a cult hero

Tottenham have been linked to Ze Luis.

Tottenham Hotspur have been linked to Porto striker Ze Luis, with the Evening Standard reporting talks have been held.

The surprise move would only be a loan deal, to help Spurs with cover for Harry Kane.

So while Ze Luis may only be at the club a short time, he could leave a lasting impression.

The Cape Verdean striker has scored goals at every club he has been at, and has a respectable record of 87 first team goals at his various clubs.

He turns 29 later this month, so a loan is ideal to prevent Spurs making a bad long term move.

This season he has scored eight goals for Porto in 20 games, a decent record considering he has not consolidated a position as a starter.

He is an unpredictable and awkward striker with an occasion penchant for the spectacular.

The move could turn out to be a total flop, but in that event, Tottenham will lose little, other than a wasted opportunity not to have signed a more long term solution.

In the event it is a success, Ze Luis would leave North London as a hero, and his proven goalscoring record gives him the chance to do so.

Spurs have big games upcoming in the Champions League and FA Cup, and a decisive goal in one of those matches would see him become a name remembered fondly for years to come.

Tottenham must find a more long term, younger solution as an alternative to Harry Kane in the summer. Ze Luis might get them by until then, and leave the club with some happy memories.